In the last trading session, 3,220,000,000 shares of the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.25, and it changed around -$2.3 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.82 Billion. JKS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.2, offering almost -124.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.04% since then. We note from JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 Million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JKS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS): Trading Information

Although JKS has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.12 on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.0844 over the last five days. On the other hand, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JKS is forecast to be at a low of $11.61 and a high of $75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +86.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -71.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) projections and forecasts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.83 percent over the past six months However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -73.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -76.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.38 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. to make $1.31 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 Billion and $1.2 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.8%. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 101.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.6% per year for the next five years.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.1% of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares, and 59.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.18%. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.1% of the shares, which is about 2.7 Million shares worth $166.82 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 7.44% or 2.21 Million shares worth $136.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2274935 shares worth $116.8 Million, making up 7.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 822.94 Thousand shares worth around $42.25 Million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.