In the last trading session, 1,277,539 shares of the View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.06, and it changed around -$0.02 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75 Billion. VIEW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.31, offering almost -65.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.54% since then. We note from View, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

View, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VIEW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 98.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIEW is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +98.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 98.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

View, Inc. (VIEW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. View, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.