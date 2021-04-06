In today’s recent session, 9,455,996 shares of the Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.42, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.39 Billion. VALE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19, offering almost -3.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.04% since then. We note from Vale S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.77 Million.

Vale S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VALE as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vale S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE): Trading Information Today

Instantly VALE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.60 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0805 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.79, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VALE is forecast to be at a low of $17.84 and a high of $29.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) projections and forecasts

Vale S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +77.12 percent over the past six months and at a 105.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +1242.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 339.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.15 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vale S.A. to make $14.3 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7Billion and $7.52 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 90.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.2%. Vale S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 500.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.9% per year for the next five years.

VALE Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.19. It is important to note, however, that the 6.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Vale S.A. shares, and 23.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.2%. Vale S.A. stock is held by 549 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.1% of the shares, which is about 216.64 Million shares worth $3.63 Billion.

Capital International Investors, with 2.39% or 126.12 Million shares worth $2.11 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 140000000 shares worth $2.35 Billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 64.08 Million shares worth around $1.07 Billion, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.