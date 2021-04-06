In the last trading session, 1,813,020 shares of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) were traded, and its beta was 3.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.91, and it changed around $1.79 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.23 Million. GROW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.5, offering almost -6.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.9% since then. We note from U.S. Global Investors, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 122.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 371.19 Million.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GROW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW): Trading Information

Instantly GROW has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.50- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.2549 over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) is 0.4% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 124.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day (s).

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.2%. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -35.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GROW Dividend Yield

U.S. Global Investors, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 12 – May 17, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.72% per year.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.67% of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. shares, and 37.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.32%. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Perritt Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.52% of the shares, which is about 717.96 Thousand shares worth $3.91 Million.

Diametric Capital, LP, with 5.3% or 688.32 Thousand shares worth $3.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 625000 shares worth $3.41 Million, making up 4.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund held roughly 537.96 Thousand shares worth around $2.99 Million, which represents about 4.14% of the total shares outstanding.