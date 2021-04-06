In the last trading session, 1,030,201 shares of the Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.06, and it changed around $0.54 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.06 Million. GTIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.02, offering almost -18.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.11% since then. We note from Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 146.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.14 Million.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GTIM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Good Times Restaurants Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM): Trading Information

Instantly GTIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.02- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.2494 over the last five days. On the other hand, Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) is 0.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTIM is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +-1.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.18%. Good Times Restaurants Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -169.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.09% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares, and 9.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.86%. Good Times Restaurants Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 534.78 Thousand shares worth $1.52 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.66% or 462.91 Thousand shares worth $1.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 350735 shares worth $999.59 Thousand, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 106Thousand shares worth around $302.1 Thousand, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.