In the last trading session, 1,515,978 shares of the Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.46, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $429.75 Million. HOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.47, offering almost -96.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.93% since then. We note from Holicity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 Million.

Holicity Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HOL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Holicity Inc. (HOL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Holicity Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Holicity Inc. shares, and 72.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.43%. Holicity Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.45% of the shares, which is about 1.33 Million shares worth $13.49 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 3.91% or 1.17 Million shares worth $11.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 276000 shares worth $3.85 Million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 190.98 Thousand shares worth around $1.93 Million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.