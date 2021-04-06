In the last trading session, 1,060,000,000 shares of the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.08, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.67 Billion. HIMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.4, offering almost -80.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.4% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 Million.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS): Trading Information

Instantly HIMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.43 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.05 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -17.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.