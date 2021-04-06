In the last trading session, 1,289,927 shares of the GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) were traded, and its beta was -0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.24, and it changed around $1.05 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.06 Million. GTBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.09, offering almost -58.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.24% since then. We note from GT Biopharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 277.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 361.67 Million.

GT Biopharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GTBP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GT Biopharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP): Trading Information

Instantly GTBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.49- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.2189 over the last five days. On the other hand, GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 380.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 203.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTBP is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +203.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 203.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GT Biopharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.