Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GLSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI): Trading Information Today

Instantly GLSI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $52.77 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.5003 over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) is 1.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 243.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 51.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLSI is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.7% of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. shares, and 0.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.44%. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 59.3 Thousand shares worth $2.16 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.09% or 11.31 Thousand shares worth $412.44 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8909 shares worth $324.91 Thousand, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 7.97 Thousand shares worth around $249.79 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.