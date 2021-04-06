In the last trading session, 51,849,298 shares of the Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.5, and it changed around -$0.47 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $512.14 Million. UXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.02, offering almost -34.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52% since then. We note from Uxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 72.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11Million.
Uxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UXIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN): Trading Information
Although UXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -23.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.02 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.4563 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 0.4% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day (s).
Uxin Limited (UXIN) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Uxin Limited earnings are expected to increase by 67.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.99% of Uxin Limited shares, and 29.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.24%. Uxin Limited stock is held by 47 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.25% of the shares, which is about 37.4 Million shares worth $32.63 Million.
Wells Fargo & Company, with 3.59% or 10.12 Million shares worth $8.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3950000 shares worth $4.35 Million, making up 1.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF held roughly 528.4 Thousand shares worth around $612.94 Thousand, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.
