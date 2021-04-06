Koss Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KOSS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Koss Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS): Trading Information

Although KOSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.90 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.7% year-to-date, but still up 0.0913 over the last five days. On the other hand, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 669.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 108.46 day (s).

Koss Corporation (KOSS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.3%. Koss Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -252.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.2% of Koss Corporation shares, and 9.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.16%. Koss Corporation stock is held by 16 institutions, with Minerva Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.76% of the shares, which is about 210.55 Thousand shares worth $724.3 Thousand.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 2% or 152.4 Thousand shares worth $524.27 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 115135 shares worth $7.37 Million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 15.93 Thousand shares worth around $266.26 Thousand, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.