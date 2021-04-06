In the last trading session, 2,128,891 shares of the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.17, and it changed around -$0.3 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.01 Million. GHSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.4, offering almost -287.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.38% since then. We note from Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 810.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 Million.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GHSI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI): Trading Information

Although GHSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.63- on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.1654 over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 468.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 97.86 day (s).

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.4% of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares, and 3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.14%. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 508.87 Thousand shares worth $1.27 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.3% or 72.4 Thousand shares worth $180.26 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 429116 shares worth $1.3 Million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 380.18 Thousand shares worth around $946.66 Thousand, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.