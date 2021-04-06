In today’s recent session, 32,790,659 shares of the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.86, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.99 Billion. F at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.62, offering almost -5.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.85% since then. We note from Ford Motor Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.74 Million.

Ford Motor Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended F as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F): Trading Information Today

Instantly F has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.99 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.0572 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.61, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that F is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ford Motor Company (F) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.8%. Ford Motor Company earnings are expected to increase by 180.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.66% per year for the next five years.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Ford Motor Company shares, and 53.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.97%. Ford Motor Company stock is held by 1531 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.37% of the shares, which is about 288.82 Million shares worth $2.54 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.93% or 271.61 Million shares worth $2.39 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 110000000 shares worth $968.04 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 78.3 Million shares worth around $688.25 Million, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.