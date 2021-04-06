In the last trading session, 1,090,000,000 shares of the dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22, and it changed around $6.37 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $759Million. DMYD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.49, offering almost -6.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.45% since then. We note from dMY Technology Group, Inc. II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 683.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 887.91 Million.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DMYD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD): Trading Information

Instantly DMYD has showed a green trend with a performance of 40.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.49 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.4239 over the last five days. On the other hand, dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DMYD is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II shares, and 90.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.31%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock is held by 82 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.45% of the shares, which is about 3.44 Million shares worth $60.45 Million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 11.71% or 3.23 Million shares worth $56.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Buffalo Small Cap Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 665095 shares worth $11.7 Million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held roughly 514.22 Thousand shares worth around $9.05 Million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.