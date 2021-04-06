In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 shares of the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.1, and it changed around -$0.55 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $376.63 Million. CLII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.34, offering almost -85.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.57% since then. We note from Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CLII as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation shares, and 51.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.13%. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 45 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.83% of the shares, which is about 1.8 Million shares worth $19.28 Million.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC, with 4.35% or 1Million shares worth $10.71 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 254153 shares worth $2.72 Million, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp held roughly 170Thousand shares worth around $1.82 Million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.