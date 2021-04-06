In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 shares of the Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23, and it changed around -$0.78 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.95 Billion. CCIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.86, offering almost -182% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.26% since then. We note from Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.28 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Churchill Capital Corp IV stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CCIV as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV): Trading Information
Although CCIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.61 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.0009 over the last five days. On the other hand, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day (s).
Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares, and 54.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.18%. Churchill Capital Corp IV stock is held by 142 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.59% of the shares, which is about 7.43 Million shares worth $74.37 Million.
Karpus Management Inc, with 3.4% or 7.03 Million shares worth $70.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1138230 shares worth $11.39 Million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $10.45 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored