In the last trading session, 1,755,228 shares of the Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.27, and it changed around -$1.75 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.59 Billion. ARRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.78, offering almost -93.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.57% since then. We note from Array Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 Million.

Array Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ARRY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Array Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 60.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARRY is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +87.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Array Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.11% per year for the next five years.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.83% of Array Technologies, Inc. shares, and 104.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.96%. Array Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 19.02 Million shares worth $820.36 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 13.77% or 17.49 Million shares worth $754.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4500000 shares worth $194.13 Million, making up 3.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.15 Million shares worth around $92.86 Million, which represents about 1.7% of the total shares outstanding.