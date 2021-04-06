In the last trading session, 2,179,494 shares of the AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) were traded, and its beta was -0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.44, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $596.09 Million. POWW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.95, offering almost -54.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.11% since then. We note from AMMO, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4Million.

AMMO, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended POWW as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AMMO, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW): Trading Information

Instantly POWW has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.56- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.0897 over the last five days. On the other hand, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day (s).

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.9%. AMMO, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.31% of AMMO, Inc. shares, and 1.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.07%. AMMO, Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Parsons Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.9% of the shares, which is about 453.8 Thousand shares worth $1.5 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.2% or 103.46 Thousand shares worth $341.42 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.