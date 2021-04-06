In the last trading session, 1,280,289 shares of the 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $343.54 Million. JFU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -448.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.09% since then. We note from 9F Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.5 Million.

9F Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JFU as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 9F Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU): Trading Information

Although JFU has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.3% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.95 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.69% year-to-date, but still up 0.0414 over the last five days. On the other hand, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 417.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JFU is forecast to be at a low of $9.1 and a high of $9.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +417.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 417.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

9F Inc. (JFU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 9F Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -240.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.22% per year for the next five years.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of 9F Inc. shares, and 6.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.78%. 9F Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.75% of the shares, which is about 957.75 Thousand shares worth $996.05 Thousand.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.29% or 366.18 Thousand shares worth $380.83 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.