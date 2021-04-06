In the last trading session, 1,257,103 shares of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.82 Million. NDRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.1, offering almost -17.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.599, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.31% since then. We note from ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 Million.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA): Trading Information

Although NDRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.80- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.0864 over the last five days. On the other hand, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 294.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 84.55 day (s).

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.2%. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.23% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 7.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.65%. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.13% of the shares, which is about 1.3 Million shares worth $975Thousand.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC, with 0.79% or 329.42 Thousand shares worth $247.07 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 129378 shares worth $323.45 Thousand, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 97.9 Thousand shares worth around $73.43 Thousand, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.