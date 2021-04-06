In the last trading session, 1,346,980 shares of the CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.25, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $684.12 Million. CURI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24, offering almost -81.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.85% since then. We note from CuriosityStream Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 Million.

CuriosityStream Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CURI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CuriosityStream Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI): Trading Information

Although CURI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.05 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0596 over the last five days. On the other hand, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 56.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CURI is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +88.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CuriosityStream Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.