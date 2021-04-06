In today’s recent session, 2,134,633 shares of the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.51 Billion. ELP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.67, offering almost -1209.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.89% since then. We note from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 Million.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ELP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP): Trading Information Today

Although ELP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.28 on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0935 over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.99 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.37, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELP is forecast to be at a low of $1.26 and a high of $1.51. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.3%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL earnings are expected to increase by 82.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.2% per year for the next five years.

ELP Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.64 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 8.64% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.12% per year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares, and 24.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.6%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock is held by 122 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 87.22% of the shares, which is about 111.89 Million shares worth $160.01 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with 20.22% or 25.94 Million shares worth $37.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 74127240 shares worth $78.72 Million, making up 57.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 12.12 Million shares worth around $13.08 Million, which represents about 9.44% of the total shares outstanding.