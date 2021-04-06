In today’s recent session, 893,419 shares of the Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.83, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.3 Billion. CLNY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7, offering almost -2.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.21% since then. We note from Colony Capital, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 Million.

Colony Capital, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLNY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Colony Capital, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY): Trading Information Today

Instantly CLNY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.90- on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.1154 over the last five days. On the other hand, Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.3 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.31, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLNY is forecast to be at a low of $6.25 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) projections and forecasts

Colony Capital, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +137.94 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +73.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.4%. Colony Capital, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -6.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.49% of Colony Capital, Inc. shares, and 85.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.99%. Colony Capital, Inc. stock is held by 373 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.68% of the shares, which is about 67.34 Million shares worth $323.88 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 9.49% or 46.68 Million shares worth $224.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 21220594 shares worth $75.55 Million, making up 4.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 17.39 Million shares worth around $83.65 Million, which represents about 3.53% of the total shares outstanding.