In the last trading session, 1,373,774 shares of the CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) were traded, and its beta was 3.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.76, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $770.72 Million. CLSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.6, offering almost -87.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.47% since then. We note from CleanSpark, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK): Trading Information

Although CLSK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.65 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.0823 over the last five days. On the other hand, CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day (s).

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) projections and forecasts

CleanSpark, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +83.11 percent over the past six months and at a -125% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 128.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 442%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.2%. CleanSpark, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.66% of CleanSpark, Inc. shares, and 13.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.72%. CleanSpark, Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.77% of the shares, which is about 963.51 Thousand shares worth $27.99 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 15.89% or 774.23 Thousand shares worth $22.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 577643 shares worth $16.78 Million, making up 11.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 342.97 Thousand shares worth around $9.96 Million, which represents about 7.04% of the total shares outstanding.