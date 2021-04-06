In today’s recent session, 1,406,608 shares of the Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.15, and it changed around $2.3 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.39 Billion. CHWY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $120, offering almost -44.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.74% since then. We note from Chewy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 Million.

Chewy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CHWY as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chewy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY): Trading Information Today

Instantly CHWY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $92.52 on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0527 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.79, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 24.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHWY is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $133. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) projections and forecasts

Chewy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.2 percent over the past six months and at a 88.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.9%. Chewy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.36% of Chewy, Inc. shares, and 86.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.29%. Chewy, Inc. stock is held by 590 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.4% of the shares, which is about 12.77 Million shares worth $1.15 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 6.97% or 6.64 Million shares worth $596.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 3751330 shares worth $291.03 Million, making up 3.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held roughly 2Million shares worth around $179.78 Million, which represents about 2.1% of the total shares outstanding.