In the last trading session, 1,556,465 shares of the CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) were traded, and its beta was 3.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $5, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $440.53 Million. CBAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.4, offering almost -128% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.2% since then. We note from CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.3 Million.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CBAT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT): Trading Information

Although CBAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.42- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0099 over the last five days. On the other hand, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 100% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBAT is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 100% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.6%. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -278.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.96% of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. shares, and 2.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.76%. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 222.73 Thousand shares worth $1.13 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.16% or 142.15 Thousand shares worth $719.3 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 940499 shares worth $5.57 Million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 82.34 Thousand shares worth around $487.43 Thousand, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.