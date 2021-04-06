In the last trading session, 1,050,000,000 shares of the Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.64, and it changed around $0.37 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18 Billion. BFLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.13, offering almost -75.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.87% since then. We note from Butterfly Network, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 Million.

Butterfly Network, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BFLY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Butterfly Network, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY): Trading Information

Instantly BFLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.51 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.074 over the last five days. On the other hand, Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day (s).

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Butterfly Network, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.