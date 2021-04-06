In the last trading session, 1,060,000,000 shares of the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around $0.92 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $193.87 Million. BTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -232.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.74% since then. We note from Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 77.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.79 Million.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BTX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 135.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTX is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +135.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 135.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.4%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -110.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.