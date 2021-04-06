In the last trading session, 1,365,950 shares of the Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) were traded, and its beta was -0.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.68, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.85 Million. BMRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.75, offering almost -124.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.36% since then. We note from Biomerica, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.87 Million.

Biomerica, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BMRA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Biomerica, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA): Trading Information

Although BMRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.05- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0207 over the last five days. On the other hand, Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 102.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMRA is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +128.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) projections and forecasts

Biomerica, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.58 percent over the past six months and at a 52.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +11.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -175% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.3%. Biomerica, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.91% of Biomerica, Inc. shares, and 25.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.11%. Biomerica, Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.35% of the shares, which is about 866Thousand shares worth $4.31 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.82% or 567.7 Thousand shares worth $2.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 452719 shares worth $2.25 Million, making up 3.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held roughly 249.67 Thousand shares worth around $1.24 Million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.