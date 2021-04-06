In the last trading session, 1,040,000,000 shares of the Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.3, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.88 Million. UUU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.88, offering almost -172.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.07% since then. We note from Universal Security Instruments, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 520.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.58 Million.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UUU as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU): Trading Information

Instantly UUU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.30- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.1196 over the last five days. On the other hand, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 182.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day (s).

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.4%. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -331.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.84% of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. shares, and 19.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.17%. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.38% of the shares, which is about 124.46 Thousand shares worth $623.52 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 4.78% or 110.5 Thousand shares worth $553.61 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 110500 shares worth $553.61 Thousand, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 23.72 Thousand shares worth around $165.34 Thousand, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.