In the last trading session, 3,230,000,000 shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.86, and it changed around -$4.2 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.98 Billion. NOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.7, offering almost -56.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.42% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 Million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NOVA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA): Trading Information

Although NOVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.70 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0273 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 58.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOVA is forecast to be at a low of $51 and a high of $68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +84.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) projections and forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.42 percent over the past six months and at a -67.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +72.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 30.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.07% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, and 95.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.38%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is held by 319 institutions, with ECP ControlCo, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.65% of the shares, which is about 16.91 Million shares worth $763.22 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.87% or 9.58 Million shares worth $432.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3187950 shares worth $142.95 Million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 2.86 Million shares worth around $128.08 Million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.