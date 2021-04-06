In the last trading session, 1,315,684 shares of the Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.09 Million. STAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -297.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.33% since then. We note from Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.33 Million.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended STAF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF): Trading Information

Although STAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.889 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.0214 over the last five days. On the other hand, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 756.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 141.94 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 316.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STAF is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +316.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) projections and forecasts

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +33.2 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 191.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.83 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. to make $57.87 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $63.83 Million and $66.26 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.9%. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

STAF Dividend Yield

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 6.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares, and 7.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.08%. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.6% of the shares, which is about 236.73 Thousand shares worth $159.1 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.26% or 101.9 Thousand shares worth $68.48 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 32301 shares worth $29.32 Thousand, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 31.04 Thousand shares worth around $20.86 Thousand, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.