In the last trading session, 28,426,041 shares of the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.44, and it changed around -$1.82 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.72 Billion. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.49, offering almost -125.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.62% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.41 Million.

Plug Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PLUG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Plug Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): Trading Information

Although PLUG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.75 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0173 over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 83.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLUG is forecast to be at a low of $29 and a high of $78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +133.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) projections and forecasts

Plug Power Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +138.94 percent over the past six months and at a -20.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -133.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.3%. Plug Power Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.81% of Plug Power Inc. shares, and 56.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.03%. Plug Power Inc. stock is held by 633 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 47.16 Million shares worth $1.6 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.62% or 40.47 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 12832508 shares worth $435.15 Million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 11.32 Million shares worth around $547.44 Million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.