In today’s recent session, 3,859,447 shares of the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $150.15, and it changed around $7.24 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.66 Billion. PDD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.6, offering almost -41.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.32% since then. We note from Pinduoduo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.22 Million.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PDD as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD): Trading Information Today

Instantly PDD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $150.4 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.1419 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day (s).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) projections and forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +92.01 percent over the past six months and at a 31.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -2.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3200% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.06 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. to make $3.77 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $711.21 Million and $1.82 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 329.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 107.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Pinduoduo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares, and 31.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.68%. Pinduoduo Inc. stock is held by 685 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.89% of the shares, which is about 25.37 Million shares worth $4.51 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.2% or 19.35 Million shares worth $3.44 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 4198446 shares worth $377.78 Million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 3.73 Million shares worth around $638.63 Million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.