In the last trading session, 1,418,486 shares of the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.99, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.86 Million. AGTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.67, offering almost -93.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.88% since then. We note from Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 982.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 Million.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AGTC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC): Trading Information

Although AGTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.38- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0196 over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 220.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGTC is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +601.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.8%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 9.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, and 52.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.6%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock is held by 95 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.06% of the shares, which is about 1.73 Million shares worth $7.08 Million.

Interwest Venture Management Co., with 3.29% or 1.4 Million shares worth $5.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 615511 shares worth $2.73 Million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 594.13 Thousand shares worth around $2.43 Million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.