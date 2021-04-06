In today’s recent session, 3,126,332 shares of the APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have been traded, and its beta is 4.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.17, and it changed around $0.63 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.84 Billion. APA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.85, offering almost -31.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65% since then. We note from APA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.06 Million.

APA Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended APA as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. APA Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA): Trading Information Today

Instantly APA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.92 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0184 over the last five days. On the other hand, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.02, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APA is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +109.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

APA Corporation (APA) projections and forecasts

APA Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +88.4 percent over the past six months and at a -250% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +300% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 162.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.24 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect APA Corporation to make $1.39 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.28 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.8%. APA Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -36.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

APA Dividend Yield

APA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.18% per year.