In today’s recent session, 1,258,735 shares of the Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.91, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.18 Billion. PLAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.17, offering almost -54.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.18% since then. We note from Anaplan, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 Million.

Anaplan, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PLAN as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Anaplan, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN): Trading Information Today

Instantly PLAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $56.73 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.094 over the last five days. On the other hand, Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.64 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.65, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 49.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLAN is forecast to be at a low of $55 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +78.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) projections and forecasts

Anaplan, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.49 percent over the past six months and at a 25.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -125% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.9%. Anaplan, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.45% of Anaplan, Inc. shares, and 98.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.7%. Anaplan, Inc. stock is held by 433 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.27% of the shares, which is about 11.88 Million shares worth $853.91 Million.

Coatue Management, LLC, with 5.88% or 8.45 Million shares worth $607.2 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3549602 shares worth $255.04 Million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.98 Million shares worth around $214.19 Million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.