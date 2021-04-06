In the last trading session, 1,353,945 shares of the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.37 Million. AESE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.94, offering almost -110.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.5% since then. We note from Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.53 Million.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AESE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE): Trading Information

Although AESE has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.12- on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.0108 over the last five days. On the other hand, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AESE is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +-11.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) projections and forecasts

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +122.05 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +62.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 853.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.62 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. to make $7.41 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.04 Million and $4.58 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 66.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.94% of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, and 20.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.31%. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.11% of the shares, which is about 388.59 Thousand shares worth $613.98 Thousand.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.5% or 176.82 Thousand shares worth $279.38 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 298452 shares worth $471.55 Thousand, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 81.36 Thousand shares worth around $128.54 Thousand, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.