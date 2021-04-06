In the last trading session, 1,154,770 shares of the Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.39, and it changed around -$2.06 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.86 Billion. AFRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.9, offering almost -111.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.39% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.7 Million.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $125.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 80.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $78 and a high of $160. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +130.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.43% per year for the next five years.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Biggest Investors

Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund and PGIM Jennison Focused Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 265290 shares worth $26.42 Million, making up 0.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Focused Growth Fd held roughly 195.63 Thousand shares worth around $18.21 Million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.