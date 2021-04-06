In today’s recent session, 3,679,082 shares of the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.74, and it changed around -$0.44 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.33 Billion. ACAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.72, offering almost -183.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.83% since then. We note from ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 Million.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended ACAD as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD): Trading Information Today

Although ACAD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.56 on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.181 over the last five days. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is -0.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACAD is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +107.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) projections and forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.74 percent over the past six months and at a 24.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +1.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -74.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110.22 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $132.77 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $90.07 Million and $103.34 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.8%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.4% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 94.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.82%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 429 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 26.18% of the shares, which is about 41.9 Million shares worth $2.24 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 12.17% or 19.47 Million shares worth $1.04 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 6854883 shares worth $335.68 Million, making up 4.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.37 Million shares worth around $180.21 Million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.