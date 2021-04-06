In the last trading session, 1,641,411 shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.09, and it changed around -$2.62 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.57 Billion. ABCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.91, offering almost -156% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.41% since then. We note from AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 Million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ABCL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 86.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABCL is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +95.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -857.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.34% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, and 37.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.56%. AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.25% of the shares, which is about 19.28 Million shares worth $775.98 Million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 3.93% or 10.45 Million shares worth $420.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1199500 shares worth $48.27 Million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 742.5 Thousand shares worth around $29.88 Million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.