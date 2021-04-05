In today’s recent session, 2,342,606 shares of the ZK International Group Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:ZKIN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.01, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.37 Million. ZKIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.6, offering almost -45.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 91.81% since then. We note from ZK International Group Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 Million.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ZKIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN): Trading Information Today

Instantly ZKIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.79 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.0368 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is 0.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 537.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 116.12 day(s).

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.4%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -110.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.43% of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. shares, and 2.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.27%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.94% of the shares, which is about 413.07 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.23% or 48.23 Thousand shares worth $124.92 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.