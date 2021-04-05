In today’s recent session, 1,332,622 shares of the Predictive Oncology Inc.(NASDAQ:POAI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.46 Million. POAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.3, offering almost -74.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.27% since then. We note from Predictive Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.71 Million.

Predictive Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended POAI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI): Trading Information Today

Although POAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.48 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.0826 over the last five days. On the other hand, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 278.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POAI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +278.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 278.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.8%. Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.98% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares, and 2.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.08%. Predictive Oncology Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 358.29 Thousand shares worth $262.41 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.08% or 37.39 Thousand shares worth $27.38 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 295185 shares worth $216.19 Thousand, making up 0.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 122.87 Thousand shares worth around $180.61 Thousand, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.