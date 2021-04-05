In today’s recent session, 2,010,859 shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd.(NASDAQ:LGHL) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.6, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.9 Million. LGHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.77, offering almost -226.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.745, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.53% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.31 Million.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL): Trading Information Today

Although LGHL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.24- on Tuesday, Mar 30 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.89% year-to-date, but still down -0.1761 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 686.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 129.27 day(s).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 396.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.85% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 2.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.14%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 80Thousand shares worth $154.4 Thousand.

CNH Partners LLC, with 0.42% or 40Thousand shares worth $77.2 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.