In today’s recent session, 1,772,297 shares of the FreightCar America, Inc.(NASDAQ:RAIL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.55, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.01 Million. RAIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.99, offering almost -6.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.26% since then. We note from FreightCar America, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 Million.

FreightCar America, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RAIL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. FreightCar America, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL): Trading Information Today

Although RAIL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.99- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.1894 over the last five days. On the other hand, FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) is 1.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 150.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 80.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -38.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAIL is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -38.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) projections and forecasts

FreightCar America, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +191.67 percent over the past six months and at a -68.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +75.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.6%. FreightCar America, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -3.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3% per year for the next five years.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.15% of FreightCar America, Inc. shares, and 26.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.76%. FreightCar America, Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.91% of the shares, which is about 452.85 Thousand shares worth $1.09 Million.

Minerva Advisors LLC, with 2.89% or 450.72 Thousand shares worth $1.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 242168 shares worth $583.62 Thousand, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund held roughly 214.66 Thousand shares worth around $517.33 Thousand, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.