In the last trading session, 1,040,000,000 shares of the Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:AMPE) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $361.91 Million. AMPE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -61.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.22% since then. We note from Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 Million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMPE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 116.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPE is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +116.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 116.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.6%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.23% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 14.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.97%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.62% of the shares, which is about 7.08 Million shares worth $11.26 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.59% or 3.1 Million shares worth $4.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4451452 shares worth $7.08 Million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $3.61 Million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.