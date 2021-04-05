In the last trading session, 1,090,000,000 shares of the AeroCentury Corp.(NYSE:ACY) were traded, and its beta was 3.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.7, and it changed around $6.15 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15Million. ACY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.04, offering almost -292.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.68% since then. We note from AeroCentury Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 Million.

AeroCentury Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ACY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AeroCentury Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY): Trading Information

Instantly ACY has showed a green trend with a performance of 173.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.81 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.2452 over the last five days. On the other hand, AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACY is forecast to be at a low of $9.75 and a high of $9.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +0.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8%. AeroCentury Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -93.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.6% of AeroCentury Corp. shares, and 5.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.33%. AeroCentury Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.59% of the shares, which is about 40.1 Thousand shares worth $431.08 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 1.36% or 21Thousand shares worth $225.75 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10900 shares worth $117.18 Thousand, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.3 Thousand shares worth around $46.23 Thousand, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.