In the last trading session, 1,100,000,000 shares of the Wayfair Inc.(NYSE:W) were traded, and its beta was 3.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $338, and it changed around $23.25 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.06 Billion. W currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $369, offering almost -9.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.01% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.1 Million.

Wayfair Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended W as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Wayfair Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W): Trading Information

Instantly W has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $354.5 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.0272 over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $324.19, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that W is forecast to be at a low of $165 and a high of $450. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) projections and forecasts

Wayfair Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +16.15 percent over the past six months and at a -51.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +109.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -78.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.35 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Wayfair Inc. to make $4Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.33 Billion and $4.06 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32%. Wayfair Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 117.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.7% per year for the next five years.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.3% of Wayfair Inc. shares, and 100.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.75%. Wayfair Inc. stock is held by 602 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.17% of the shares, which is about 10.91 Million shares worth $2.46 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 9.98% or 7.69 Million shares worth $1.74 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3911342 shares worth $1.13 Billion, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.95 Million shares worth around $439.96 Million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.