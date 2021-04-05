In the last trading session, 1,772,364 shares of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd.(NASDAQ:WVE) were traded, and its beta was 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.09, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $298.39 Million. WVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.98, offering almost -228.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.85% since then. We note from Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.44 Million.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended WVE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE): Trading Information

Instantly WVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.78- on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.1944 over the last five days. On the other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is -0.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 50.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WVE is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +179.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) projections and forecasts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.27 percent over the past six months and at a -56.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +57.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 195.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.08 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to make $10.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.16 Million and $3.03 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 142.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 253.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.9%. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 33.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares, and 74.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.63%. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 152 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.87% of the shares, which is about 7.78 Million shares worth $61.19 Million.

Primecap Management Company, with 8.01% or 3.92 Million shares worth $30.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3108080 shares worth $24.46 Million, making up 6.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 776.88 Thousand shares worth around $7.31 Million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.