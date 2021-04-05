In the last trading session, 1,977,910 shares of the VirTra, Inc.(NASDAQ:VTSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.57, and it changed around -$0.58 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.31 Million. VTSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.17, offering almost -82.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.09% since then. We note from VirTra, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 Million.

VirTra, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VTSI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VirTra, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI): Trading Information

Although VTSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.17 on Tuesday, Mar 30 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.2433 over the last five days. On the other hand, VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTSI is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) projections and forecasts

VirTra, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +43.56 percent over the past six months and at a -26.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 137.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.5%. VirTra, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -21.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40% per year for the next five years.

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.4% of VirTra, Inc. shares, and 1.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.03%. VirTra, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Essex Investment Management Co Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.59% of the shares, which is about 46.95 Thousand shares worth $165.27 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.27% or 21.44 Thousand shares worth $75.48 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 6564 shares worth $37.41 Thousand, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.9 Thousand shares worth around $13.73 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.